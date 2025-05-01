Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: magikarp, Might & Mastery, pokemon

Pokémon GO Increases Shiny Chance In The Growing Up Event

Swablu, Magikarp, and Wimpod get a boosted Shiny rate in the new Pokémon GO event focusing on species that evolve in a BIG way.

Earn 2× XP for evolving and 2× Candy from hatching, plus event-themed Field Research tasks await Trainers.

Participate in PokéStops Showcases and a hatch-focused Collection Challenge for rewards.

Purchase Timed Research for exclusive encounters, goodies, and an event-themed avatar pose.

Pokémon GO has announced a new event focusing on species that start out small and evolve (with quite a bit of Candy) into a major threat. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Growing Up event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Friday, May 2, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Friday, May 2, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: No new species will be released during the Growing Up event.

No new species will be released during the Growing Up event. Shiny release: No new Shinies will be released during the Growing Up event.

No new Shinies will be released during the Growing Up event. Wild Spawns: Magikarp (can be Shiny), Wailmer (can be Shiny), Swablu (can be Shiny), Foongus (can be Shiny), Dedenne (can be Shiny), Cutiefly (can be Shiny), Wimpod (can be Shiny), Nymble (can be Shiny), and Rookidee.

Magikarp (can be Shiny), Wailmer (can be Shiny), Swablu (can be Shiny), Foongus (can be Shiny), Dedenne (can be Shiny), Cutiefly (can be Shiny), Wimpod (can be Shiny), Nymble (can be Shiny), and Rookidee. Event bonuses: 2× XP for evolving Pokémon. 2× Candy from hatching Eggs. Increased chance to hatch Shiny Wimpod. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Magikarp, Shiny Swablu, and Shiny Wimpod. Increased chance to encounter XXS and XXL Pokémon in the wild. Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available. Complete Field Research tasks to earn encounters with event-themed Pokémon. Collection Challenge: Complete the hatch-focused Collection Challenge to receive XP, Stardust, and an encounter with Tandemaus. PokéStops Showcases featuring event-themed species. Regional bonuses: The following regional bonuses will be available for Trainers in Japan and Korea from Sunday, May 4, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 5, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time: Timed Research awarding XP, Stardust, one Lucky Egg, and more! Complete Field Research tasks to earn Wimpod Candy and encounters with Tandemaus. Evolve Riolu to get a Lucario that knows the Fast Attack Force Palm. 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon. 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period.

Eggs: 2 KM Eggs: Happiny, Riolu, and Wimpod. All can be Shiny. 5 KM Eggs: Mime Jr. (can be Shiny) 10 KM Eggs: Toxel (can be Shiny). After the event ends, Toxel may still hatch from 10 km Eggs.

Paid Timed Research: Trainers will be able to purchase Timed Research for $4.99. It will include: One Incubator 15 Pinap Berries 3,000 Stardust Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Magikarp, Swablu, Lucario, Wimpod, Tandemaus, and more! An event-themed avatar pose Niantic writes: Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

