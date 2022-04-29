Pokémon GO Launches Pokémon Air Adventures With Mega Latias, Latios

Following this weekend's updates to Mega Evolution and Mega Raids, Niantic has announced Pokémon Air Adventures, a new Pokémon GO event that will focus on Flying-themed species and will see the launch of the game's first-ever Mega Legendary Pokémon. Let's get into the details.

Here's what you can expect in Pokémon GO's Pokémon Air Adventures event:

Date and time: Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022, at 10:00 AM to Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 7:00 PM local time.

Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022, at 10:00 AM to Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 7:00 PM local time. The arrival of Mega Legendary Pokémon: Mega Latias and Mega Latios will be appearing in Mega Raids, making this not only the debut of these two Mega Evolutions but also the first time you'll be able to earn Mega Energy for Legendary Pokémon. Special Event-themed attacks: Latias caught during the Air Adventures event will come with the Charged Attack Mistball and Latios caught during the Air Adventures event will come with the Charged Attack Luster Purge.

Mega Latias and Mega Latios will be appearing in Mega Raids, making this not only the debut of these two Mega Evolutions but also the first time you'll be able to earn Mega Energy for Legendary Pokémon. Wild spawns: Flying Pikachu (from the graphic above, it looks as if this Flying Pikachu may have different balloon colors than previous releases) Jigglypuff Meowth Psyduck Doduo Magikarp Wingull Swablu Drifloon Charizard (rare spawn) Mantine (rare spawn)

Timed Research : Raids won't be the only way to earn Mega Latios and Latias Energy during the Air Adventures event. Trainers will receive a Timed Research questline that focuses on catching Pikachu and Flying-type Pokémon, and the rewards will include 50 Latias Mega Energy, 50 Mega Latios Energy, 3000 XP, and an encounter with Flying Pikachu.

: Raids won't be the only way to earn Mega Latios and Latias Energy during the Air Adventures event. Trainers will receive a Timed Research questline that focuses on catching Pikachu and Flying-type Pokémon, and the rewards will include 50 Latias Mega Energy, 50 Mega Latios Energy, 3000 XP, and an encounter with Flying Pikachu. Raids: It seems as if Tier Three and Mega Raids will be themed to the event, with Tier One likely staying the same, as details for it aren't listed. Three-Star Raids: Charizards, Lapras, Togekiss Mega Raids: Mega Latias, Mega Latios

It seems as if Tier Three and Mega Raids will be themed to the event, with Tier One likely staying the same, as details for it aren't listed. 7 km Gift Eggs: Togepi, Mantyke, Emolga, Noibat. This is a great chance at Noibat who is normally exceedingly rare!

Togepi, Mantyke, Emolga, Noibat. This is a great chance at Noibat who is normally exceedingly rare! Field Research: Flying Pikachu, Doduo, Swablu, Emolga encounters through completing tasks.

Event Bonus: Save your Eggs for the event! We'll have half Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during Air Adventures.