Pokémon GO Pairs With ZoëTwoDots, Kriket 23, & More For Live Events

Today, Niantic has announced new community-building opportunities featuring some of the most prominent Pokémon GO players and influencers. Read on to learn about opportunities to meet ZoëTwoDots, Kriket 23, The Trainer Club, Couple of Gaming, and more.

Niantic writes on the Pokémon GO blog:

[Trainers] attending Pokémon GO Fest: Berlin and Pokémon GO Fest Seattle will be able to meeting and play with notable Trainers from the community, including Trainer Tips, ZoëTwoDots, Spieletrend, Newtiteuf, and Couple of Gaming. Tickets for Pokémon GO Fest events are available for purchase here. Meet-and-greets with notable Trainers will take place all three days of Pokémon GO Fest: Berlin and Pokémon GO Fest: Seattle, with each Trainer having a designated time slot each day. Click here for the details on when Trainers can meet, get autographs and take photos with their favorite guests. Trainers in Berlin will also be able to go on guided treks with some of these special guests on June Community Day on Saturday, June 25, the weekend before Pokémon GO Fest: Berlin. The guided treks will happen after Community Day hours at the official Community Day meetup locations listed here.

I also want to spotlight the new ZoëTwoDots merch that has come out this week. ZoëTwoDots is a great force of positivity in the Pokémon GO community and has become known for her helpful schedule videos, early gameplay breakdowns, and vlogs. This new wave of merch is focused on her cats, William and Cinnamon, who viewers have gotten to know through her content. Recently, William has been diagnosed with FIP, a serious condition. He is undergoing experimental treatment, and all of the proceeds for this new wave of ZoëTwoDots merch will go toward paying for that treatment. Zoë's merch also includes other items that Pokémon GO players would enjoy, including her Good Egg pins and apparel, Egg-themed socks, her Not Likely pin referencing a Pokémon's IVs, and more. As a cat lover and Pokémon GO enthusiast who appreciates what ZoëTwoDots has brought to the community, I hope to see William make a full recovery. You can check out ZoëTwoDots's new merch ahead of meeting her this summer at her shop.