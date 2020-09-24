Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours For October 2020 Include Exclusive Pikachu

For the first time ever, a Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO will debut a new Pokémon. Niantic has announced the full set of Spotlight Hours for October 2020, with the expected slots for Ghost-type Pokémon, but also two surprise weeks featuring different versions of Pikachu.

Here are the choices for all four Spotlight Hours, as well as their bonuses:

Tuesday, October 6th, 2020: World Cap Pikachu. This is the first time ever that a new form of a Pokémon will arrive in this kind of event. Spotlight Hours generally give players a chance at Pokémon that are neither excessively rare or excessively common, so this is a notable change to that pattern. It is uncertain if this version of Pikachu will be Shiny, but if it is… this may end up being the most popular Spotlight Hour for Shiny hunters so far because this brand new Pokémon doesn't seem to be available elsewhere. The bonus will be double catch XP.

Tuesday, October 13th, 2020: Another Pikachu will be featured, with the selection being the Original Cap Pikachu this time. This focus on costumes is appropriate both due to Halloween and Niantic's October Fashion Week event to tie into the Longchamp and Pokémon Company collaboration. The bonus is double catch XP.

Tuesday, October 20th, 2020: Bring on the ghosts. Shuppet will be featured, along with double transfer Candy.

Tuesday, October 27th, 2020: Another ghost, as this will be live during the soon-to-be-announced Halloween Event. Duskull will be the Spotlight spawn with double evolution XP.

All of these Spotlight Hours will run from 6 PM to 7 PM on their local date. Unfortunately, the best bonus these hours offer is double Stardust, which isn't listed for October 2020… but as far as Pokémon go, especially the limited edition Pikachus variants, this is a very solid month of Spotlight spawns.