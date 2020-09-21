Shiny Kricketot & More To Debut For Pokémon GO X Longchamp Event

A costume event is kicking off October in Pokémon GO, but perhaps not the one that trainers were expecting. In honor of Paris Fashion Week, which many Pokémon fans have heard of for the first time ever after reading the sixth word of this sentence, Niantic is rolling out a new event. The event also celebrates a collaboration between the Pokémon Company and Longchamp Paris, and will debut Shiny Kriketot along with new Costumed Pokémon.

The Pokémon GO event will run from Friday, October 2nd, 2020 at 8 AM to Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at 10 PM Pacific. Here's the new Pokémon that trainers can expect:

Shiny Kricketot in the wild

Smoochum with a bow from 7KM Eggs

Kirlia with a top hat in Raids with the move Draining Kiss

Shinx with a top hat in Raids

Croagunk wearing a backwards cap in GO Snapshot photobombs and as a rare wild spawn

Along with Kricketot spawning in the wild, featured spawns will include the Shiny capable Pokémon Mareep, Skitty, Roselia, and Minccino. Non-Shiny capable spawns are currently listed as Blitzle, Cottonee, and Gothita, though Niantic ends with a characteristically vague "and more."

Along with these Pokémon, Niantic is further tying into the Longchamp and Pokémon Company launch with a new item in the costume shop. The in-game shop will feature a Longchamp item that can be applied to trainers' avatars at no cost.

This costume event and Kricketot release is not the official Halloween event, but rather a fashion-themed precursor to the annual festivities. Events that feature Costumed Pokémon have been somewhat controversial in the past, with some trainers vocal on social media that they aren't a fan of these variations on regular Pokémon, but the truth is that the majority is a quiet one: Costumed Pokémon are collected by Shiny hunters due to their limited time in the game, as they quickly become top trade fodder after their events are over.