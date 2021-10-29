Pokémon GO Switches To Ultra League: October 2021 Update

GO Battle League, Pokémon GO's PvP platform, has switched over its Season Nine offerings. Now that a full run of all Leagues has been completed, GO Battle League will cycle through once again. The previous Great League offering has now switched over to Ultra League as well as a new twist on an older cup with Ultra Premier Classic. Ultra League has a CP limit of 2,500 while Ultra Premier Classic has a CP limit of 2,500 and bans not only Mythical and Legendary species but now also Pokémon that have been powered up with Candy XL. Let's get into the details of this Pokémon GO switch-up.

The rest of GO Battle League Season Nine's schedule has been posted to the official Pokémon GO blog:

November 8 until November 22 Master League* Master League Premier Classic* Special Cup: Players' Choice* * 3× Stardust from win rewards (this does not include end of set rewards)

November 22 until November 29 Great League Ultra League Master League



The next GO Battle Day will be on November 1st, which will take place during the current Ultra League offerings. PvP fans can look forward to breakdowns of the Top 20 species and moves to use coming to Bleeding Cool today. Every time a new cup goes live, stay tuned to Bleeding Cool to break down the new and updated rankings for each League. Be sure to key into the Ultra League Premier Classic with particular interest, as this is the first time this version of the cup has been featured.

After the current Pokémon GO GO Battle League run, it is expected that Season 10 will launch on November 30th ahead of the next overall gameplay season launches the following day. There is no word yet from Niantic on what this upcoming tenth season of GO Battle League will offer to Pokémon GO players but it is expected that these PVP seasons will continue to match the three-month-long overall seasons in the game.