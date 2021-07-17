Pokémon GO Teases Shiny Cranidos & Shieldon For Ultra Unlock 2021

The first hint at what Shiny Pokémon this year's Ultra Unlock event will bring to Pokémon GO has come to us through Niantic's social media platforms. As GO Fest 2021 goes live in different timezones across the world, Niantic has begun posting images teasing what is coming for this event that will be unlocked by GO Fest 2021 gameplay.

First, the official Pokémon GO Twitter account posted the above image with the below text:

Work together during #PokemonGOFest2021 and you can unlock Part 1 of the Ultra Unlock event. The flow of time will become disrupted on July 23! Pokémon from various eras will be appearing more often.

This image confirms Shieldon and Cranidos as Shiny for the first week of Ultra Unlock. This is great to know for today, as Cranidos will be in raids during GO Fest 2021 and we can now confirm that there has been no low-key, secret Shiny release as we saw with some species last year. Cranidos will be Shiny during Ultra Unlock and not before it.

Niantic went on to confirm late last night that the Time Week has already been unlocked for Ultra Unlock due to GO Fest 2021 players in earlier time zones.

Here's the rest of what we know so far about the upcoming Ultra Unlock content in Pokémon GO:

Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time The flow of time will be disrupted! Pokémon from various eras will be appearing more often. Part 1: Time will run from Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space As Part 1: Time wraps up, we'll set our eyes to its other dimensional counterpart: space! Space itself will be distorted as Pokémon from various places appear! Part 2: Space will run from Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Ultra Unlock Part 3: ??? What will happen once Parts 1 and 2 are over? Will these abnormal events continue to happen? What awaits us during Part 3? Stay tuned, Trainers—we'll keep you posted on our findings! Part 3: ??? will run from Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.