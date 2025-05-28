Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Pokémon, Video Games | Tagged: Nintendo Switch 2, Pokémon Legends Z-A, the pokemon company

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Announces October Release Fate

Pokémon Legends: Z-A has been confirmed for launch this October, with the next major look at the game happening this July

Article Summary Pokémon Legends: Z-A launches on Nintendo Switch 2 October 16, 2025, with pre-orders open June 5.

Choose Chikorita, Tepig, or Totodile as your partner and explore a redeveloping Lumiose City.

Enjoy real-time battles with new mechanics, timing strategies, and the return of Mega Evolution.

Early pre-orders include exclusive Mega Evolution merchandise and upgrade packs for Switch 2.

The Pokémon Company revealed the official release date and some new details for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, as we'll see the game released this October. The team confirmed the game will drop for the Nintendo Switch 2 on October 16, 2025, with pre-orders going live on June 5. What's more, players who do pre-order will get some exclusive bonuses, and the company will be ramping up to the release with some surprises. The next look at the game will be on July 22, which will be the next Pokémon Presents livestream.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

An urban redevelopment plan is underway in Lumiose City! The goal: to turn it into a place Pokémon and people can truly share. Shortly after arriving, you'll choose from one of these partner Pokémon to accompany you on your journey – Chikorita, Tepig or Totodile. Together, you can explore the streets of this vast city or visit Wild Zones – habitats where you'll encounter wild Pokémon. To catch them, aim carefully and throw a Poké Ball or take them on with the help of the Pokémon on your team. For the first time ever, Trainers and their Pokémon will move around and take action in real time during battles. Pokémon will unleash their moves when their Trainers command them to.

In addition to type matchups, there will be new mechanics to consider, such as the precise timing for swapping out your Pokémon or using moves, the different lengths of time moves will take to launch, and how big an area the moves will impact. In Lumiose City, Pokémon can go beyond Evolution by undergoing Mega Evolution! When a Trainer's Key Stone resonates with the Mega Stone held by their Pokémon, the Pokémon will do more than just change shape and size – it will unlock a new level of power, which could turn the tide of battle!

Pre-Order Bonuses

Ahead of Pokémon Legends: Z-A's release, Trainers can look forward to the arrival of Mega Evolution-themed merchandise at Pokémon Center in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Starting today, fans can collect giant pins featuring Mega Charizard X and Mega Charizard Y, or shop from a capsule collection of apparel and accessories showcasing Mega Venusaur, Mega Gengar, Mega Lucario, and more. Players who purchase either the physical or digital version of Pokémon Legends: Z-A for Nintendo Switch will have the option to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition by purchasing an upgrade pack. Upgrade packs will be available on the Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store.

