The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Part 2: Radiant Venusaur

During the Sword & Shield era, the Pokémon TCG has released at least one special expansion every year. A special expansion is a set of cards that does not include the current era's title in its name and is often directly themed to a certain topic. Another feature of special expansions is that they come only in set-specific products rather than booster boxes and individual packs. For example, a main series set would be Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance and Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, while a special set would be Shining Fates, Celebrations, and the topic of this new spotlight series, the Pokémon GO expansion. Released on July 1st, 2022, this special set was made in partnership with Niantic Labs, the mobile developer behind the iconic game Pokémon GO. The set adapts and pays homage to certain elements from the game while also continuing current elements of the TCG, including VSTARs, Radiant Pokémon, Alternate Arts, and more. Follow me through a journey through this set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and talk about what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the first Radiant Card of the set.

Pokémon GO includes Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise as Radiant Pokémon. This card type shows the species in its Shiny form in a way similar to Shining Pokémon cards of the past. What differentiates this card type from the Shining cards of old is that these have a geometric reverse holo pattern that runs through the etched foil on both the text box portion of the card and the figure in the illustration. Radiant Venusaur, illustrated by Misa Tsutsui, is the strongest entry of the three in the set due to the way the pink, floral background offsets Venusaur's yellow and green color palette.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the main section of this themed expansion.