Hasbro & Rebecca Yarros Have Launched Priorities Fourth Wing Edition

Comign out of GenCon 2025 this weekend, Hasbro has launched Priorities Fourth Wing Edition, partnering with Rebecca Yarros

The game features content from all three Empyrean novels: Fourth Wing, Iron Flame, and Onyx Storm

The game features content from all three Empyrean novels: Fourth Wing, Iron Flame, and Onyx Storm

Players guess the Wingleader's card rankings, sparking debate with mature, spicy themes for ages 17+

Keen for Fourth Wing party gifts or book club fun? This immersive game targets Yarros series super-fans

Hasbro has partnered with Rebecca Yarros for a new launch this weekend as part of GenCon 2025, as Priorities Fourth Wing Edition. The game takes the popular party title and merges it with one of her best-selling novels for a unique experience about being blunt in your responses. They also indicated this would be the first in a series based on her novels, so if you're a fan, there's more to look forward to. We have more info below as copies are now on sale specifically for Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble.

Priorities Fourth Wing Edition

Welcome to Basgiath, cadet! See how well you know your squadmates in this Priorities Fourth Wing Edition game, inspired by the bestselling Empyrean series by Rebecca Yarros! In this game of epic choices, one player—the Wingleader—draws five cards featuring favorites from the first 3 Empyrean books: Fourth Wing, Iron Flame, and Onyx Storm. They secretly rank the cards from love to loathe. Everyone else—the Iron Squad—works together to guess the Wingleader's order. It's everyone versus the game! Earn a card for every correctly guessed rank, and the game earns the rest. To win, spell PRIORITIES using the letters on the backs of your earned cards before the game does. Looking for Fourth Wing gifts, dragon games, or group games for adults? Rank this Priorities game at the top of your list! Fourth Wing party games are also great travel games for camping, bachelorette parties, and Threshing day.

Authenticity : Rebecca Yarros was involved in every stage of the Priorities Fourth Wing Edition game development, ensuring content and art approvals aligned with her vision and the spirit of the series.

: Rebecca Yarros was involved in every stage of the Edition game development, ensuring content and art approvals aligned with her vision and the spirit of the series. Comprehensive Content : The game includes content from all three existing books – Fourth Wing , Iron Flame, and Onyx Storm – providing a rich and immersive experience for dedicated fans.

Mature Themes : With a 17+ age rating, the game embraces the "fun, spicy content" that readers have come to love about the series.

Organic Conversation: Priorities Fourth Wing Edition is designed to spark discussion and debate among players, making it ideal for book clubs and gatherings of Fourth Wing enthusiasts.

