Pokémon Reveals Hisuian Evolutions & Forms For Growlithe & More

Growlithe was the unlikely star of today's Pokémon Presents event. The live stream saw the Pokémon Company reveal new gameplay videos from their upcoming Sinnoh remakes Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but that was far from the end of the presentation. The footage that truly set the Pokémon fanbase on fire was a new trailer showing off Pokémon Legends: Arceus which is set to release on January 28th, 2022. This is the first truly open-world entry from Pokémon, which already had fans excited. However, this video revealed new and strange aspects of this game, which follows the player in the Hisui Region, long before it would become the place we know in modern times as the Sinnoh Region. While the player builds the Hisuian Pokédex, they will explore this region where they can encounter, battle, and, in a shocking twist, be physically attacked by Pokémon. On top of all of this, new regional variants and evolutions were announced for the game. Let's get into the new arrivals, starting with Hisuian Growlithe.

Hisuian Growlithe is a regional variant that developed differently in this pre-Sinnoh region. This Pokémon features heavily in the Presents live stream, but there was notably no mention of a Hisuian Arcanine. It is possible that it will not evolve.

Speaking of evolution…

Stantler gets an evolution in the form of Wyrdeer. Basculin gets a story-driven evolution with Basculegion, which has a creepy and sad concept. A Basculin becomes a Basculegion when it becomes possessed by the spirits of the other Basculin in its school that didn't survive their journey. I'm guessing this will be a Water/Ghost-type.

Finally, Braviary gets a regional variant with Hisuian Braviary:

The full Presents livestream, which also includes spotlights on hit mobile games Pokémon GO and Masters EX, can be seen here.