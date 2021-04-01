Pokémon TCG 1st Edition Gym Heroes Box Up For Auction At Heritage

Prepare your team, Pokémon trainers! Heritage Auctions, the renowned comics, games, and collectibles auction house based in Dallas, Texas, has put a rare, shrink-wrapped 1st Edition booster box of Gym Heroes, an expansion set from the Pokémon Trading Card Game, up for auction. Those who collected or played the Pokémon TCG around that time or later might recall that this set revolves around the iconic Pokémon creatures of the first four Kanto Gym Leaders: Brock, Misty, Lt. Surge, and Erika. This auction will be open until Thursday, April 1st at 2:50 PM Eastern Time or 1:50 PM Central Time.

While this expansion set does indeed bring the Gym Leaders of Pewter City, Cerulean City, Vermillion City, and Celadon City into the world-famous trading card game, it also brings a few notable aspects into the game. For one, it introduces Pokémon owned by characters other than the players of the game (for example, Brock's Rhydon #2 or Misty's Tentacruel #10), and it also shows Pokémon owned by non-Gym Leader characters (namely Team Rocket, as Rocket's Scyther #13 comes to mind here). And, while the first four Gym Leaders are most prevalent in this set, with the other four being more prevalent in the following expansion, Gym Challenge, Sabrina, and Blaine are notable leaders in this set as well, likely for balance reasons.

From the auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

The Gym Heroes Set was based on the first four Gym Leaders: the Pewter Gym Leader Brock, the Cerulean Gym Leader Misty, the Vermilion City Gym Leader Lt. Surge, and the Celadon City Gym Leader Erika. The set was released on August 14, 2000 and included 132 cards, which made it the largest set at the time. This booster box comes with 36 packs, each with 11 cards for a total of 396 cards which we can only assume are in GEM MINT condition.

If you're interested in getting ahold of this booster box, you have until Thursday, April 1st at 1:50 PM Central Time to do so.