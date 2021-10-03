Pokémon TCG Countdown: Five Days Until Celebrations

There are only five days until the Pokémon TCG releases its 25th Anniversary set, Celebrations. This all-holo set comes in booster packs with four cards that are only available through special Celebrations-branded products. The set will not be available through booster packs and booster boxes like a main Sword & Shield-branded expansion. The set itself has 25 cards as well as a subset of reprints which also has 25 cards.

There has been a new product announced that may make two difficult-to-obtain cards easier to get. The Dark Sylveon and the Lance's Charizard V, which are both included in their own separate Pokémon TCG: Celebrations collection boxes can now also be found in a new product: the Celebrations Special Collection: V Memories. Here is the product information:

Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Special Collection—V Memories

Launch: October 08, 2021

Celebrate 25 years of Pokémon memories with Dark Sylveon V and Lance's Charizard V! These promo cards bring back classic mechanics with a modern touch, combined with the provocative power of Pokémon V. An unusually shadowy Sylveon wields its Tricky Ribbon to keep your opponents off guard, and Elite Trainer Lance teams up with his partner Charizard to unleash an impressive Flamethrower. You'll also find a collector's pin and coin, plus a handful of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations booster packs! The Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Special Collection—V Memories includes:

A foil promo card featuring Lance's Charizard V

A foil promo card featuring Dark Sylveon V

6 Pokémon TCG: Celebrations 4-card boosters

2 additional TCG boosters

A collector's pin featuring Sylveon

A metallic Pokémon coin featuring Charizard

A foil oversize card featuring Lance's Charizard V

An information sheet

A code card for the PTCGO

Note that this isn't even the totality of the products that the Dark Sylveon V card will be in. This card will also get its own tin.

5 days until the release of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations.