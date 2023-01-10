Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith's English Miltank Revealed Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith’s English Miltank Art Rare has been revealed, featuring art from original Illustration Contest winner Yuu Nishida.

The Pokémon TCG has revealed the English-language versions of new cards coming in the next special set. January 2023 will see the release of Crown Zenith, a special set that will only be available in branded products rather than booster boxes. The art-themed Crown Zenith closes out the Sword & Shield era as The Pokémon Company International plans to switch over to the Scarlet & Violet series block in March 2023. Crown Zenith is largely based on Japan's VSTAR Universe, which was a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section that introduced two new card types: Art Rares and Special Art Rares. Art Rares are much like Character Rares, but they do not show Pokémon with Trainers, rather showing them in their environments or sometimes even interacting with other species in interesting ways. Special Art Rares are like Alternate Arts, combining the idea of Art Rares with mechanics like V, VMAX, and VSTAR. Here is a new card that has been revealed from Crown Zenith featuring Miltank on an Art Rare.

This warm, pastoral card depicts Miltank as the host of and very likely the source of a delicious spread of dairy-themed offerings. Miltank has so often been the subject of cards focused on its milk, though, that I had to hope this Pokémon would also get the chance to chow down on some of this bounty. Artist Yuu Nishida, who was the subject of this week's Artist Spotlight, is responsible for this cheery Miltank card. Nishida's first card on record is the Gardevoir promo from the SM Black Star Promos set, which was the winning entry of the inaugural Illustration Contest. She has delivered many memorable entries in the Pokémon TCG since, including the bakery-themed Sylveon V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.