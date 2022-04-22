Pokémon TCG Drops New Eeveelution Heroes Tins & More

Four new products are out today for Pokémon TCG collectors. These products include three Eeveelutions, so you can bet they're going to be popular. Let's take a look at what's out and what you can expect to find in each of these collections.

Today's new Pokémon TCG products include the following:

Boltund V Box: A Boltund V SWSH Black Star Promo, a holographic version of the Wooloo from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, and four booster packs.

V Heroes Tins: The three tins each feature either Espeon V, Sylveon V, or Umbreon V as SWSH Black Star Promos along with five booster packs.

Early openings of each of these products show a mix of packs with each product including Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars packs, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike packs, and, probably the biggest draw for many, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies packs. Others have noted Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage packs as well, which will be cool for those still hunting the Rainbow Rare Pikachu VMAX.

Now, while the Sylveon, Umbreon, and Espeon V cards may bear a resemblance to the ones found in Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, these actually include different artwork exclusive to these tins.

Upcoming releases outside of main series Pokémon TCG drops include:

May 6th, 2022: Arceus V Figure Collection: Features Arceus V SWSH Black Star Promo, an Arceus figure, and four booster packs.

July 1st, 2022: Trainer Toolkit 2022: Features not yet confirmed.