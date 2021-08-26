Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies Pull Rate Quest #2: Booster Box Opening

Pokémon TCG influencers will often rush to make sweeping statements about a set's pull rates soon after release. Both Sword & Sheild – Battle Styles and Sword & Sheild – Chilling Reign, for instance, are said by many content creators, some of them with huge platforms, to have difficult pull rates. This seems wrong to me. One person, even one person opening a ton of packs, is going to struggle to determine a pull rate in the short term no matter how many boxes they open. In addition, I find that creators often forget that we had a few sets back-to-back that had cards that could be pulled in the reverse holo slot, which has made many seemingly forget what a set with a standard pull rate feels like. In the interest of dispelling the idea that we can establish pull rates so early in a Pokémon TCG set's existence, I'm here with another installment of Pull Rate Quest, a series at Bleeding Cool where I open Pokémon TCG sets to show that you win some… and you lose some. I love the idea that openings like this can help show people what to expect in a set, but remember… a lot of it comes down to the luck of the draw. Let's open another booster box of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which hits shelves this Friday, to see what we get.

What I opened: A booster box (36 packs) of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies

A booster box (36 packs) of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies What I got : 15 white code cards (meaning 15 packs with a holo or better). The spread was: 2 Full Art Pokémon-V 1 Full Art Trainer, 2 Pokémon-VMAX 3 Pokémon-V 7 rare holos

: 15 white code cards (meaning 15 packs with a holo or better). The spread was:

Note that this box had no Secret Rare and no Alternate Arts. My previous box had three Alternate Arts. This goes to show how varied the spread could be. This is still among the best boxes I've opened though, not only of Evolving Skies but in general. Three Full Arts is a terrific box by anyone's fair estimation, and two VMAX cards is totally on pace for what can be expected. The spread of Vs and rare holos was a little slanted toward the latter, but when one is really looking for from a set like this is those textured cards anyway.

Don't miss the first episode of Evolving Skies Pull Rate quest, right here.