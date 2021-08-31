Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies Pull Rate Quest #4: Booster Box Opening

Pokémon TCG influencers will often rush to make sweeping statements about a set's pull rates soon after release. Both Sword & Sheild – Battle Styles and Sword & Sheild – Chilling Reign, for instance, are said by many content creators, some of them with huge platforms, to have difficult pull rates. This seems wrong to me. One person, even one person opening a ton of packs, is going to struggle to determine a pull rate in the short term no matter how many boxes they open. In addition, I find that creators often forget that we had a few sets back-to-back that had cards that could be pulled in the reverse holo slot, which has made many seemingly forget what a set with a standard pull rate feels like. In the interest of dispelling the idea that we can establish pull rates so early in a Pokémon TCG set's existence, I'm here with another installment of Pull Rate Quest, a series at Bleeding Cool where I open Pokémon TCG sets to show that you win some… and you lose some. I love the idea that openings like this can help show people what to expect in a set but remember… a lot of it comes down to the luck of the draw. Let's open another Booster Box of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which hits shelves this Friday, to see what we get.

What I opened: A booster box (36 packs) of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies

A booster box (36 packs) of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies What I got : 10 white code cards (meaning 10 packs with a holo or better). The spread was: 2 Secret Rares (including 1 Gold Trainer Stadium and 1 Rainbow Rare VMAX) 1 Pokémon-VMAX 2 Pokémon-V 5 rare holos

: 10 white code cards (meaning 10 packs with a holo or better). The spread was:

This was, of the booster boxes that I'd opened, among the most imbalanced. Ten white code cards is very low, with more of my boxes trending toward fifteen but the box is definitely evened out by there being two Secret Rares. Not even one Secret Rare is guaranteed, so this is definitely an agreeable but weird spread.

To wrap up, this is what I hope I can leave Pokémon TCG collectors with. I've opened over a dozen booster boxes, and in doing so, I received my best box ever and my worst box ever. The best had three Secret Rares and two Full Arts with one of them being a Secret Rare Alternate Art. My worst didn't have a single Secret Rare or Full Art and only had one VMAX. So when you get a bad box, know that it doesn't mean Evolving Skies has a rough rate… or a godly rate. It's simply the luck of the draw and I wish you all the best of luck.