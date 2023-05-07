Pokémon TCG Japan: Clay Burst Preview: Full Art Pokémon Pokémon TCG Japan's newest set Clay Burst features a variety of Full Art Pokémon ex including Tinkaton, Bellibolt, Noivern, & more.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at another set of Full Art cards revealed for Clay Burst.

In addition to the two Treasures of Ruin, Chi-Yu and Ting-Lu, that we saw on Full Art ex cards from Clay Burst yesterday, this set will include:

Bellibolt ex Full Art with artwork by PLANETA Yamashita

Tinkaton ex Full Art with artwork by takuyoa

Noivern ex Full Art with artwork by Eske Yoshinob. Noivern has featured on many big hits throughout the eras, including a BREAK from the XY era, a GX and Shiny GX from the Sun & Moon era, and, of course, a V from the Sword & Shield era.

There is also, of course, the Tera Forretress ex Full Art, but Tera ex Full Arts are considered to be better, more exclusive hits than standard Full Arts.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include