Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Cards: Serena & Furisode Girl

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews with two Full Art Trainers.

Here we have the first two Full Art Trainer Supporter reveals of Incandescent Arcana. Note that Japanese sets consider Full Arts to be Secret Rares, while English-language sets include them in the main set numbering.

To the left is the Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter. Serena is the playable female character in XY. Because of this, she's a popular character. I wouldn't worry too much about the price on this card, though, as the "waifu" craze that drove up the price of Full Art Trainers featuring female characters has dramatically fallen off.

To the right, we have Furisode Girl. Furisode Girl is a Trainer Class in XY that actually appears in multiple different designs, including a more goth vibe with black pigtails, a blue and pink dress with long brown hair, a cheery blonde with bangs in Earth tones, and this more floral character pictured on the card. Furisode Girls are encounterable in the Battle Chateau. Previously, the black-haired Furisode Girl appeared on the Dedenne Character Rare in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars.

