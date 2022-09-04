The Is The Pokémon That Robbed Alolan Vulpix Of Its VSTAR

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews with this set's single Secret Rare Gold VSTAR.

Serperior!?

The most shocking twist of all the Incandescent Arcana card reveals is here. The set mascot Alolan Vulpix doesn't get the Gold VSTAR of the set. Rather, it's Serperior. Why? I honestly can't imagine. It's a beautiful card, yes, but breaking from the trend of giving the main set mascot the Gold VSTAR for this of all sets is a weird choice to me. While I like Serperior, the Gold Alolan Vulpix VSTAR would've been my personal chase card of the set. In Star Birth, Arceus got the Gold. In Battle Region, it was Hisuian Samurott who shared the set mascot title with the other three Hisuian Starter evolutions. In Time Gazer and Space Juggler, it went to Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia respectively. In Dark Phantasma it was Hisuian Zoroark and in Lost Abyss it was Giratina. It would've followed that Alolan Vulpix should get this treatment in Incandescent Arcana, which throws Paradigm Trigger into question. Can any VSTAR become the Gold? Is Lugia not guaranteed in Paradigm Trigger? All we can do is wait to see.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Incandescent Arcana cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.