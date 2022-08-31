Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: Smeargle CHR

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews with another Character Rare.

Did someone playing Pokémon GO snap a GO Snapshot? Smeargle has spawned!

We are getting another Character Rare in Incandescent Arcana, with this one featuring Smeargle putting its painterly tail to use. KIYOTAKA OSHIYAMA shows Smeargle using its paint-like secretions to complete a piece of artwork that looks like it could hang in any modern art museum. Across from Smeargle, its Trainer is crafting a sculpture of the painterly Pokémon as a tribute. This is quite a vibrant and fun Character Rare. It will be treated as a Secret Rare pull in Japan's Incandescent Arcana. It is likely to appear in the English-language Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest as a Trainer Gallery hit.

