Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Dragonite Line

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews by checking out the Dratini line from the upcoming set.

The Dratini evolutionary line begins with an adorable, cartoony Dratini from artist kurumitsu. The use of color here, with Dratini rendered in thick line art and the background using no black lines, works perfectly to make the Pokémon pop in this image. Illustrator Shinya Komatsu delivers an icy Dragonair image, showing the evolved form of Dratini curled up on a bed of frost floating in snowy water. Finally, the line culminates with a beautiful and pensive holographic Dragonite by Naoyo Kimura, who depicts the final form of this line floating over an expanse of water.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Paradigm Trigger cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.