Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Regieleki VMAX

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews by previewing what may be one of, if not the final V and VMAX pairs.

Regieleki gets its first Ultra Rares in this set, with Eske Yoshinob contributing dazzling art for Regieleki V. This new addition to the group once known as the Titans of Hoenn is an electrifying force of nature in this card which lights up with Regieleki's power. N-DESIGN Inc., who has been doing great work with the Pokémon TCG all through 2022, delivers a mind-blowing Regieleki VMAX that makes me realize how much I'll miss this card type. With just VSTAR Universe, Japan's final high-class set of the Sword & Shield era, to come before Scarlet & Violet launches, this is the end of the VMAX card type. Hopefully, we will get Hatterene VMAX in VSTAR Universe, as that's the one Gigantamax form that we have yet to see get a card.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Paradigm Trigger cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.