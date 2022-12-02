Pokémon TCG Japan Releases New VSTAR Universe Merch

Today is the release of the new Pokémon TCG high-class Japanese set, VSTAR Universe. English-language collectors will get VSTAR Universe cards in January 2023's special set Crown Zenith, but the special tie-in products associated with VSTAR Universe coming out in the Pokémon Center Japan today will be Japan-exclusive. Let's take a look at the new available products that celebrate the release of this artwork-themed set that acts as the grand finale to the Sword & Shield series block.

The new VSTAR Universe merch for Pokémon TCG collectors includes:

Charjabug (with a Shiny appearance) car sleeves

Hisuian Starters card sleeves

Legendary Beasts of Johto card sleeves featuring Entei, Suicune, and Raikou

Diancie, Mew, and Manaphy card sleeves

Diancie, Mew, and Manaphy deck box

Shiny Eternatus card sleeves

Sinnoh Starters card sleeves

Sinnoh Starters deck box

Sinnoh Starters collection file

Arceus, Origin Forme Giratina, Origin Forme Palkia, and Origin Forme Dialga card sleeves

Arceus, Origin Forme Giratina, Origin Forme Palkia, and Origin Forme Dialga deck box

Arceus, Origin Forme Giratina, Origin Forme Palkia, and Origin Forme Dialga damage counter case

Arceus, Origin Forme Giratina, Origin Forme Palkia, and Origin Forme Dialga collection file

Diamond Clan & Pearl Clan Special Sets with 64 card sleeves, a card binder, a card frame, and four packs of VSTAR Universe

Hisuian Starter card frame

VSTAR Universe is the final set of the Sword & Shield era for Japan and will be the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era internationally, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards that include Art Rares and Special Art Rares. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon similar to Alternate Arts or Character Rares. Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. You can stay tuned for more spotlight previews of VSTAR Universe cards and associated products as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.