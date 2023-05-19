Pokémon TCG Japan Reveals Ex Starter Deck: Tie-In Merch
Pokémon TCG Japan reveals a new wave of merch themed to the upcoming ex Starter Deck releases including card sleeves, deck boxes, and more.
A wave of Pokémon TCG ex Starter Decks are coming to Japan on July 7th, 2023. The ex Starter Decks will go for 550 yen and have not yet been revealed for English-language release. These will likely be brought into another Pokémon TCG expansion or even as SV Black Star Promos. The ex Starter Decks will include Decidueye ex, Clefable ex, Greninja ex, Vicitni ex, Houndoom ex, Melmetal ex, Miraidon ex, and Koraidon ex. There will also be two secret decks that have not yet been revealed. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in these decks. Today, let's take a look at some merch coming out themed to the release of these ex Starter Decks.
The new TCG merch coming to The Pokémon Center Japan includes:
- Pawmot Card Sleeves
- Pawmot Deck Box
- Houndstone Card Sleeves
- Houndstone Deck Box
- Toedscool Card Sleeves
- Toedscool Deck Box
- Amnesia Card Sleeves with Numel, Drifloon, Marshtomp, Quagsire, Psyduck, and Slowpoke
- Amnesia Deck Box with Numel, Drifloon, Marshtomp, Quagsire, Psyduck, and Slowpoke
- Mimosa e Pokémon Card Sleeves with Pikachu
- Mimosa e Pokémon Deck Box with Pikachu
- Pokémon-Amie Card Sleeves with Cyndaquil, Larvitar, Cubone, Ditto, Minun, and Plusle
- Pokémon-Amie Deck Box with Cyndaquil, Larvitar, Cubone, Ditto, Minun, and Plusle
- Pokémon-Amie Playmat with Cyndaquil, Larvitar, Cubone, Ditto, Minun, and Plusle
- Together With Ditto Collection File Binder
- Together With Ditto Binder Sheets
- Together With Ditto Playmat
- Pikachu Hotel Premium Deck Box with assorted Legendaries
- Pikachu Hotel Playmat with assorted Legendaries
- Cinema Card Sleeves with Gengar and Flygon
- Cinema Card Sleeves with Greninja and Sandaconda and Gigalith
- Cinema Card Sleeves with Sylveon, Turtonator, Hakamo-o, Sliggoo, and Goodra
- Cinema Card Sleeves with Inteleon and Duraludon
- Cinema Deck Box with Inteleon and Duraludon
- Cinema Collection File with Inteleon, Sylveon, Gengar, and Greninja
- Cinema Binder Sheets with Inteleon, Sylveon, Gengar, and Greninja
- Cinema Playmat with Inteleon, Sylveon, Gengar, and Greninja
