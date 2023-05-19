Pokémon TCG Japan Reveals Ex Starter Deck: Tie-In Merch Pokémon TCG Japan reveals a new wave of merch themed to the upcoming ex Starter Deck releases including card sleeves, deck boxes, and more.

A wave of Pokémon TCG ex Starter Decks are coming to Japan on July 7th, 2023. The ex Starter Decks will go for 550 yen and have not yet been revealed for English-language release. These will likely be brought into another Pokémon TCG expansion or even as SV Black Star Promos. The ex Starter Decks will include Decidueye ex, Clefable ex, Greninja ex, Vicitni ex, Houndoom ex, Melmetal ex, Miraidon ex, and Koraidon ex. There will also be two secret decks that have not yet been revealed. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in these decks. Today, let's take a look at some merch coming out themed to the release of these ex Starter Decks.

The new TCG merch coming to The Pokémon Center Japan includes:

Pawmot Card Sleeves

Pawmot Deck Box

Houndstone Card Sleeves

Houndstone Deck Box

Toedscool Card Sleeves

Toedscool Deck Box

Amnesia Card Sleeves with Numel, Drifloon, Marshtomp, Quagsire, Psyduck, and Slowpoke

Amnesia Deck Box with Numel, Drifloon, Marshtomp, Quagsire, Psyduck, and Slowpoke

Mimosa e Pokémon Card Sleeves with Pikachu

Mimosa e Pokémon Deck Box with Pikachu

Pokémon-Amie Card Sleeves with Cyndaquil, Larvitar, Cubone, Ditto, Minun, and Plusle

Pokémon-Amie Deck Box with Cyndaquil, Larvitar, Cubone, Ditto, Minun, and Plusle

Pokémon-Amie Playmat with Cyndaquil, Larvitar, Cubone, Ditto, Minun, and Plusle

Together With Ditto Collection File Binder

Together With Ditto Binder Sheets

Together With Ditto Playmat

Pikachu Hotel Premium Deck Box with assorted Legendaries

Pikachu Hotel Playmat with assorted Legendaries

Cinema Card Sleeves with Gengar and Flygon

Cinema Card Sleeves with Greninja and Sandaconda and Gigalith

Cinema Card Sleeves with Sylveon, Turtonator, Hakamo-o, Sliggoo, and Goodra

Cinema Card Sleeves with Inteleon and Duraludon

Cinema Deck Box with Inteleon and Duraludon

Cinema Collection File with Inteleon, Sylveon, Gengar, and Greninja

Cinema Binder Sheets with Inteleon, Sylveon, Gengar, and Greninja

Cinema Playmat with Inteleon, Sylveon, Gengar, and Greninja

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.