Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Cetoddle Line

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another line of new Paldean species that have arrived in the Pokémon TCG.

The Cetoddle line debuts in Violet ex with two cards, both of which show it quite happy. Shin Nagasawa illustrates the one to the left, while Kouki Saitou contributes the Cetoddle in the middle. Anesaki Dynamic finishes the line with its evolution, Cetitan. Ahead of the release of Scarlet & Violet in English, let's get to know these new Pokémon by observing their Dex entries. First, Cetoddle:

This species left the ocean and began living on land a very long time ago. It seems to be closely related to Wailmer. It lives in frigid regions in pods of five or so individuals. It loves the minerals found in snow and ice.

Now, Cetitan:

This Pokémon wanders around snowy, icy areas. It protects its body with powerful muscles and a thick layer of fat under its skin. Ice energy builds up in the horn on its upper jaw, causing the horn to reach cryogenic temperatures that freeze its surroundings.

