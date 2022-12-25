Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Cyclizar Ex

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023 that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. News hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowcase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We have not yet seen how the Full Arts and Secret Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era will appear. Today, let's take a look at a major new species from Paldea getting its TCG debut: Cyclizar.

Cyclizar is a Dragon/Normal-type species that debuts in Scarlet & Violet with relatives in the ancient and futuristic Legendary species Koraidon and Miraidon. Cyclizar's Dex entries read:

Apparently Cyclizar has been allowing people to ride on its back since ancient times. Depictions of this have been found in 10,000-year-old murals. It can sprint at over 70 mph while carrying a human. The rider's body heat warms Cyclizar's back and lifts the Pokémon's spirit.

This ex is illustrated by 5ban Graphics and it will be one of the four promo cards that are available in special promo packs given to those who purchase Starter Set ex decks. It is likely that English-language collectors will simply see this card either in the Scarlet & Violet set proper or as a SV Black Star Promo.

