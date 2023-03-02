Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Gold Trainers Pokémon TCG Japan's new Scarlet ex & Violet ex expansions reveal that Gold Trainers and Energies will continue to be featured as Secret Rares.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at more Secret Rares from Scarlet ex and Violet ex.

Gold Trainer Items and Gold Energies are confirmed to continue into the Scarlet & Violet era with their inclusion in these sets. Scarlet ex features three Secret Rare Gold cards: Koraidon ex Gold, Nest Ball Gold, and Fighting Energy Gold. Violet ex includes the same spread with a single Pokémon (Miraidon ex Gold), a single Item (Rare Candy Gold), and a single Energy (Lightning Energy Gold). We can expect to see the sets cycle through the Gold Energies like we saw at the beginning of the Sun & Moon era and during the second year of the Sword & Shield era.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include