Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Nemona

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023, that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. The news hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We have not yet seen how the Full Arts and Secret Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era will appear. Today, let's take a look at the new Trainer from Paldea making his debut in this set.

Nemona gets a card in each Scarlet ex and Violet ex, making me wonder if we will get both together in the English-language Scarlet & Violet base set or if one will be removed and repurposed for a different expansion. In the games, Nemona is the player's rival. Her choices in battle depend on which Starter the player chooses, but she is known for using Pokémon such as Lycanroc, Goodra, Dudunsparce, Orthworm, Pawmot, and one of the final Paldean Starter evolutions. Both cards are illustrated by Sanosuke Sakuma, who has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since Black & White – Legendary Treasures.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.