Pokémon TCG Japan: Snow Hazard & Clay Burst Preview: Grusha Pokémon TCG has released Snow Hazard, a set featuring more Paldean Pokémon and Trainers like Grusha from the Scarlet & Violet games.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era were released on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at another Trainer card revealed for Snow Hazard featuring Grusha.

Previously, we showed the Grusha Full Art from Snow Hazard here and the Special Illustration Rare here. Grusha is the Gym Leader of Glaseado Gym in Paldea. He focuses on Ice-type Pokémon and is known for using Frosmoth, Beartic, Cetitan, Weavile, and Altaria. His debut Full Art is illustrated by GIDORA, who also did the Full Art. GIDORA first contributed to the Pokémon TCG in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars and has increased their focus on Trainer cards in the Scarlet & Violet era. Recent Trainer cards by GIDORA include Raihan Special Illustration Rare from Crown Zenith, Jacq and Arven from Scarlet & Violet, and the Dendra Special Illustration Rare from the upcoming Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.