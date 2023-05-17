Pokémon TCG Japan: Snow Hazard & Clay Burst Preview: Tandemaus Tandemaus and Maushold Family of Three appears in Pokémon TCG Japan's Clay Burst set ahead of the international Paldea Evolved release.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era were released on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at another set of cards revealed for Clay Burst featuring the Tandemouse line.

Tandemaus gets two cards in Clay Burst, with one to the left illustrated by Oswaldo KATO and the one in the center by Sekio. The card all the way to the right is Maushold, the evolved form of Tandemaus. Maushold appears here in its Family of Three form, which makes this technically a first appearance. This is because the Scarlet & Violet expansion included a Maushold card in its Family of Four form. The new Family of Three Maushold in Clay Burst is illustrated by Saya Tsuruta.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.