Pokémon TCG Japan: Snow Hazard & Clay Burst Preview: Ting-Lu Ex Ting-Lu is the new Legendary Pokémon featured on the pack art of Clay Burst, one of the two Pokémon TCG sets coming to Japan in April.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at another Pokémon ex from this set featuring a Treasures of Ruin Legendary Pokémon.

Ting-Lu is a new Dark/Ground-type Legendary introduced in the Paldea region in the Scarlet & Violet games. Its first-ever Pokémon TCG appearance is this ex illustrated by 5ban Graphics and appears in Clay Burst. Let's get to know Ting-Lu through its Dex entries before this set comes out. These entries read:

The fear poured into an ancient ritual vessel has clad itself in rocks and dirt to become a Pokémon. It slowly brings its exceedingly heavy head down upon the ground, splitting the earth open with huge fissures that run over 160 feet deep.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.