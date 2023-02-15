Pokémon TCG Japan: Triple Beat Preview: Skeledirge Ex Skeledirge ex blazes into the Pokémon TCG with the upcoming release of Triple Beat, the first Japanese subset of the Scarlet & Violet era.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triple Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex, which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triple Beat will be, in part, the basis for the as-of-yet untitled second Scarlet & Violet English-language expansion set to release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triple Beat. Today, we check out another Pokémon ex.

Skeledirge, the ultimate evolution of Fire-type Paldean Starter Fuecoco, gets its first-ever ex in Triple Beat. Artist 5ban Graphics is behind not only this Skeledirge ex but, indeed, all three ex cards featuring the Starter evolutions in this set, which includes Meowscarada and Quaquaval. Let's get to know Skeledirge through its Dex entries from the Scarlet & Violet games:

The fiery bird changes shape when Skeledirge sings. Rumor has it that the bird was born when the fireball on Skeledirge's head gained a soul. Skeledirge's gentle singing soothes the souls of all that hear it. It burns its enemies to a crisp with flames of over 5,400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Ouch! It might burn you, but at least it'll give you a song to enjoy as you're charbroiled.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.