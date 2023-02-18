Pokémon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: Quaquaval Ex Pokémon TCG Japan is gearing up for the next set of the Scarlet & Violet era, Triplet Beat, which includes a powerful Quaquaval ex.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex, which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be, in part, the basis for the as-of-yet untitled second Scarlet & Violet English-language expansion set to release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at another Paldean Starter getting its ex in Triplet Beat.

Quaquaval, the ultimate evolution of Water-type Paldean Starter Quaxly, gets its ex in Triple Beat along with the other Starter evolutions, Skeledirge and Meowscarada. Quaquaval ex is illustrated by 5ban Graphics whose 3D style works well with this new style of border-breaking, glimmering card. Let's get to know Quaquaval ahead of the release of Triple Beat by looking at its Dex entries from Scarlet & Violet, which read:

A single kick from a Quaquaval can send a truck rolling. This Pokémon uses its powerful legs to perform striking dances from far-off lands. Dancing in ways that evoke far-away places, this Pokémon mesmerizes all that see it. Flourishes of its decorative water feathers slice into its foes.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.