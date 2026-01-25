Posted in: Games, Nerd Food, Video Games | Tagged: Apothic Wines, valentine's day

Apothic Wines Offers A Designated Player For Valentine's Day

Need someone to fill your role with the squad on Valentine's Day? Apothic Wines is offering to get you a Designated Player to help

Article Summary Apothic Wines launches a Designated Player contest for gamers this Valentine’s Day.

Winners get Timmy2Cans to sub into their gaming squad while they enjoy a luxury date night.

Entrants must submit a short video by February 8 for a chance at the $5,000+ Valentine’s package.

The campaign helps couples balance game night fun and quality time, solving the “love lag.”

Apothic Wines has revealed a brand new contest this week for gamers, as they're offering to help you out during Valentine's Day. The company is holding a competition for those who need help with their V-Day plans (or want to help their partner get help) by having someone take their place to play video games with their friends while they head off to have a night out on the company's dime. We have the finer details here as the competition is open until February 8 for gamers who are 21+.

Apothic Wines – Designated Player

As Valentine's Day approaches, one wine brand is tapping into a very modern relationship dilemma: what happens when game night and date night collide … Apothic Wines is launching The Designated Player, a Valentine's Day program designed for couples where one partner is a gamer, and the other wants offline quality time. The brand hired popular streamer Timmy2Cans to act as a literal stand-in—joining the winner's online gaming squad for at least an hour while they step away to celebrate Valentine's Day in real life.

Now through February 8, online gamers 21+ can enter Apothic's Designated Player experience at ApothicDesignatedPlayer.com by submitting a 30–60 second video what winning the contest would mean for you and your significant other and gaming squad. Significant others are also encouraged to enter on their partner's behalf, positioning the campaign as a shared experience rather than a competition between priorities.

One winner gets a Valentine's Day experience valued at $5,000+, including a luxury hotel stay with room service and money for an outing. Plus, the prize includes a Designated Player session with Timmy2Cans. While the gamer is offline, the gameplay continues uninterrupted.

The Designated Player is built for the modern "date night vs. game night" dilemma, letting gamers lock in real-life plans without their squad taking an L. Similar to phubbing (phone + snubbing), the gaming version is Stubbing (Stream + snubbing): when you tell yourself "one more match," and your partner becomes an NPC in your living room. If you want to fix the "love lag," Apothic's Designated Player is a built-in solution for Valentine's Day because your squad stays active while you connect with your partner offline.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!