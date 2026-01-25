Posted in: Games, Nerd Food, Video Games | Tagged: Apothic Wines, valentine's day
Apothic Wines Offers A Designated Player For Valentine's Day
Need someone to fill your role with the squad on Valentine's Day? Apothic Wines is offering to get you a Designated Player to help
Article Summary
- Apothic Wines launches a Designated Player contest for gamers this Valentine’s Day.
- Winners get Timmy2Cans to sub into their gaming squad while they enjoy a luxury date night.
- Entrants must submit a short video by February 8 for a chance at the $5,000+ Valentine’s package.
- The campaign helps couples balance game night fun and quality time, solving the “love lag.”
Apothic Wines has revealed a brand new contest this week for gamers, as they're offering to help you out during Valentine's Day. The company is holding a competition for those who need help with their V-Day plans (or want to help their partner get help) by having someone take their place to play video games with their friends while they head off to have a night out on the company's dime. We have the finer details here as the competition is open until February 8 for gamers who are 21+.
Apothic Wines – Designated Player
As Valentine's Day approaches, one wine brand is tapping into a very modern relationship dilemma: what happens when game night and date night collide … Apothic Wines is launching The Designated Player, a Valentine's Day program designed for couples where one partner is a gamer, and the other wants offline quality time. The brand hired popular streamer Timmy2Cans to act as a literal stand-in—joining the winner's online gaming squad for at least an hour while they step away to celebrate Valentine's Day in real life.
- Now through February 8, online gamers 21+ can enter Apothic's Designated Player experience at ApothicDesignatedPlayer.com by submitting a 30–60 second video what winning the contest would mean for you and your significant other and gaming squad. Significant others are also encouraged to enter on their partner's behalf, positioning the campaign as a shared experience rather than a competition between priorities.
- One winner gets a Valentine's Day experience valued at $5,000+, including a luxury hotel stay with room service and money for an outing. Plus, the prize includes a Designated Player session with Timmy2Cans. While the gamer is offline, the gameplay continues uninterrupted.