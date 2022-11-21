Sin Kiske Has Been Added To The Guilty Gear -Strive- Roster

Arc System Works has added a brand new character to the roster of Guilty Gear -Strive- as you now have Sin Kiske to fight with. You're essentially getting a medium-speed striker who comes off as a well-balanced fighter, but don't be fooled by the moves and the banner-waving staff. He comes with some amazing power moves that can devastate you in a heartbeat. We have the details on him and his addition to the roster below, as you'll have access to him this Thursday.

"The ever-growing wild boy, Sin Kiske joins the fray as part of Season Pass 2 in Guilty Gear -Strive- with his far-reaching flag and special moves to get in on the opponent. He is the child of Ky Kiske, Allied King of Illyria, and Dizzy, a half-Gear, making him one-quarter Gear. Ky entrusted him to Sol as a child to avoid unwanted attention due to his incredible rate of growth caused by his Gear blood. Sol's education leaned a bit too far into survival (self-admittedly), leading to Sin now being strong but mischievous and somewhat lacking in the academic department. Despite his looks, he's actually not even ten years old yet, and is still rather immature mentally. He's optimistic and doesn't think too deeply about things. He could be called clueless at worst, and innocent at best. His simplistic thinking, however, can lead to a breakthrough in handling situations at times."

"Sin Kiske will arrive as a DLC character starting November 24th for $6.99. For any players that had purchased the prior Bridget DLC individually, a 15% discount is currently available for the individual Sin DLC. He will also be available for anyone who has purchased Guilty Gear -Strive- Season Pass 2. Guilty Gear -Strive- Season Pass 2 is now available for $24.99. The second season pass contains four characters (Bridget, Sin Kiske, and two additional characters to be released later), two battle stages (to be released later), and the Guilty Gear -Strive- Additional Color Pack #2."