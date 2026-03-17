Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: disney, Disney Magic Kingdoms
Disney Magic Kingdoms Celebrates Tenth Anniversary With New Content
A ton of new content has been added to Disney Magic Kingdoms as the mobile game celebrates its Tenth Anniversary this month
Article Summary
- Disney Magic Kingdoms marks its Tenth Anniversary with a massive content update and special events.
- Welcome new classic characters like Clarabelle Cow, Horace Horsecollar, Ludwig von Drake, and Clara Cluck.
- Enjoy the limited-time Mickey Mouse & Friends Mega Event with fresh attractions, costumes, and rewards.
- Participate in Tapper and Striking Gold events for exclusive chests, decorations, and leaderboard prizes.
Gameloft has revealed the latest update coming to the mobile game Disney Magic Kingdoms, as they are celebrating its Tenth Anniversary. Update 104 has been released in the game, bringing a brand-new limited-time Mickey Mouse & Friends Mega Event that runs until April 2. During this time you'll see several classic Disney characters arrive in the Kingdom for the first time, harkening all the way back to some of the early animated shorts in the black-and-white era. This will also be the final chapter of the current season, as you have one last chance to complete your Pins collections to unlock exclusive rewards. We have the rundown of everything added to the game with this update for you here.
Celebrate a Decade of Timeless Memories in Disney Magic Kingdoms
A decade of magic deserves a grand celebration. For our Tenth Anniversary, a limited-time Mickey Mouse & Friends event brings timeless favorites to your Kingdom. Welcome Clarabelle Cow, Horace Horsecollar, Ludwig Von Drake, and Clara Cluck — classic charm, cheerful moments, and plenty of heart. If it's been a while, this is the perfect time to return, relive the nostalgia, and enjoy the festivities.
Characters
- Horace
- Clara Cluck (Premium)
- Ludwig von Drake
- Clarabelle
Costumes
- Band Uniform (Horace)
Concessions
- DMK 10th-Anniversary Hat Stand
Decoration
- Mickey & Friends Gold Trophy
Attractions
- Clarabelle's Ice Cream
- Ludwig's Lab
Float
- None in this update. Stay tuned!
Note: Tokens available from Token Sources—e.g. Attraction, Enchanted Attractions, Character Activities, etc.—are balanced on an Event/Update basis and are subject to change.
Upcoming Events
Mickey & Friends – Mega Event – March 12th – April 2nd
Chapter 1: March 12th
- Unlocked Character: Horace
- Unlocked Attraction: Clarabelle's Ice Cream
- Premium Character: Clara Cluck
Chapter 2: March 15th
- Unlocked Costume: Band Uniform Horace
- Unlocked Attraction: Ludwig's Lab
Note: You can collect tokens for the Band Uniform Costume while completing other event quests. This will not block your progress towards Ludwig's Lab attraction, however the costume will be needed to welcome Ludwig von Drake.
Note II: We've adjusted the event currency requirements for welcoming characters so the overall difficulty matches a standard Mega Event. The Band Uniform Costume will cost less than upgrading a character to level 5. In addition, some of Horace's activities while wearing this costume will reward extra event currency, helping you progress through the event more easily.
Chapter 3: March 21st
- Unlocked Character: Ludwig von Drake
Chapter 4: March 28th
- Unlocked Character: Clarabelle
Event Ends: April 2nd\
Tapper Events
Turtle – April 3rd – April 6th
Spawn Time: Up to ten (10) Turtle Tappers every four (4) hours
Milestone Rewards:
- Common Pin Chest
- Uncommon Pin Chest
- Small Elixir Ingot
- Happiness
Leaderboard Rewards:
- Common Pin Chest
- Uncommon Pin Chest
- Rare Pin Chest
- Epic Pin Chest
- Legendary Pin Chest
- Decoration Chest
Vine Cage – April 2nd – April 6th
Spawn Time: Up to five (5) Vine Cage Tappers every four (4) hours
Characters Involved:
- Honey Lemon
- EVE
- Fauna
Token Sources – Birdcage Bag
- Donald Duck – Visit Mickey's
- Judy Hopps – File Papers
- Nick Wilde – Try on the Uniform
- Hiro – Create Training Courses
- Go Go – Looking Over Data
- Fred – Organizing Collections
Token Sources – Birdcage String
- Pascal – Wake-Up Call
- Bullseye – To the Watering Hole
- Baymax – Charge Battery
- Wasabi – Relaxing with Tea
- Yokai – Undercover Scouting
- Dewey – Create Some Fun
Milestone Rewards:
- Common Pin Chest
- Uncommon Pin Chest
- Common Blueprint
- Happiness
Leaderboard Rewards:
- Common Pin Chest
- Uncommon Pin Chest
- Rare Pin Chest
- Epic Pin Chest
- Legendary Pin Chest
- Decoration Chest
Striking Gold Events
Find gold trophies hidden throughout the Kingdom by collecting from Attractions and Character Activities!
- Chapter 1: March 15th – March 18th
- Chapter 2: March 22nd – March 25th
- Chapter 3: March 29th – April 1st
The following Character Activities will drop Gold Trophies:
- Prince Charming – Travel Together
- Gus (Cinderella) – Sniff Out Those Tiny Beads
- Boo – Explore Some Doors
- Henry J. Waternoose – Long for the Old Days
- Goofy – Jamboree
- Minnie Mouse – Cheerful Singing
- Horace – Savor a Cold Treat
- Clara Cluck – Sing a Tune with Ice Cream
- Ludwig von Drake – Study Ice Cream Machine
- Clarabelle – Whip Up New Recipes
- Bo Peep – Check Al's Toy Barn
- Buzz Lightyear – Go to Buzz Lightyear's Astro Blasters
- Hamm – Getting a Toy Tour
- Jessie – Visit Pizza Planet Aliens
- Sarge – Meeting at Al's Toy Barn
- Woody – Rest up at the Roundup
- Chick Hicks – Scoff at Off-Road Racers
- Guido – Pit Stop for Young Racers
- Tow Mater – Scare Silly Tractors
- Lightning McQueen – Hone Endurance Skills
The following Attractions will drop Gold Trophies:
- Enchanted Tiki Room
- Spaceship Earth
- Fantasmic!
- Clarabelle's Ice Cream
- Ludwig's Lab
- Thunder Hollow Fun
- Mater's Junkyard Jamboree
Possible Leaderboard Rewards Include:
- Common Pin Chest
- Uncommon Pin Chest
- Rare Pin Chest
- Epic Pin Chest
- Legendary Pin Chest
- Mickey & Friends Event Currency
- Mickey & Friends Relics
- Mickey & Friends Gold Trophy