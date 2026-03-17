Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: disney, Disney Magic Kingdoms

Disney Magic Kingdoms Celebrates Tenth Anniversary With New Content

A ton of new content has been added to Disney Magic Kingdoms as the mobile game celebrates its Tenth Anniversary this month

Article Summary Disney Magic Kingdoms marks its Tenth Anniversary with a massive content update and special events.

Welcome new classic characters like Clarabelle Cow, Horace Horsecollar, Ludwig von Drake, and Clara Cluck.

Enjoy the limited-time Mickey Mouse & Friends Mega Event with fresh attractions, costumes, and rewards.

Participate in Tapper and Striking Gold events for exclusive chests, decorations, and leaderboard prizes.

Gameloft has revealed the latest update coming to the mobile game Disney Magic Kingdoms, as they are celebrating its Tenth Anniversary. Update 104 has been released in the game, bringing a brand-new limited-time Mickey Mouse & Friends Mega Event that runs until April 2. During this time you'll see several classic Disney characters arrive in the Kingdom for the first time, harkening all the way back to some of the early animated shorts in the black-and-white era. This will also be the final chapter of the current season, as you have one last chance to complete your Pins collections to unlock exclusive rewards. We have the rundown of everything added to the game with this update for you here.

Celebrate a Decade of Timeless Memories in Disney Magic Kingdoms

A decade of magic deserves a grand celebration. For our Tenth Anniversary, a limited-time Mickey Mouse & Friends event brings timeless favorites to your Kingdom. Welcome Clarabelle Cow, Horace Horsecollar, Ludwig Von Drake, and Clara Cluck — classic charm, cheerful moments, and plenty of heart. If it's been a while, this is the perfect time to return, relive the nostalgia, and enjoy the festivities.

Characters

Horace

Clara Cluck (Premium)

Ludwig von Drake

Clarabelle

Costumes

Band Uniform (Horace)

Concessions

DMK 10th-Anniversary Hat Stand

Decoration

Mickey & Friends Gold Trophy

Attractions

Clarabelle's Ice Cream

Ludwig's Lab

Float

None in this update. Stay tuned!

Note: Tokens available from Token Sources—e.g. Attraction, Enchanted Attractions, Character Activities, etc.—are balanced on an Event/Update basis and are subject to change.

Upcoming Events

Mickey & Friends – Mega Event – March 12th – April 2nd

Chapter 1: March 12th

Unlocked Character: Horace

Unlocked Attraction: Clarabelle's Ice Cream

Premium Character: Clara Cluck

Chapter 2: March 15th

Unlocked Costume: Band Uniform Horace

Unlocked Attraction: Ludwig's Lab

Note: You can collect tokens for the Band Uniform Costume while completing other event quests. This will not block your progress towards Ludwig's Lab attraction, however the costume will be needed to welcome Ludwig von Drake.

Note II: We've adjusted the event currency requirements for welcoming characters so the overall difficulty matches a standard Mega Event. The Band Uniform Costume will cost less than upgrading a character to level 5. In addition, some of Horace's activities while wearing this costume will reward extra event currency, helping you progress through the event more easily.

Chapter 3: March 21st

Unlocked Character: Ludwig von Drake

Chapter 4: March 28th

Unlocked Character: Clarabelle

Event Ends: April 2nd\

Tapper Events

Turtle – April 3rd – April 6th

Spawn Time: Up to ten (10) Turtle Tappers every four (4) hours

Milestone Rewards:

Common Pin Chest

Uncommon Pin Chest

Small Elixir Ingot

Happiness

Leaderboard Rewards:

Common Pin Chest

Uncommon Pin Chest

Rare Pin Chest

Epic Pin Chest

Legendary Pin Chest

Decoration Chest

Vine Cage – April 2nd – April 6th

Spawn Time: Up to five (5) Vine Cage Tappers every four (4) hours

Characters Involved:

Honey Lemon

EVE

Fauna

Token Sources – Birdcage Bag

Donald Duck – Visit Mickey's

Judy Hopps – File Papers

Nick Wilde – Try on the Uniform

Hiro – Create Training Courses

Go Go – Looking Over Data

Fred – Organizing Collections

Token Sources – Birdcage String

Pascal – Wake-Up Call

Bullseye – To the Watering Hole

Baymax – Charge Battery

Wasabi – Relaxing with Tea

Yokai – Undercover Scouting

Dewey – Create Some Fun

Milestone Rewards:

Common Pin Chest

Uncommon Pin Chest

Common Blueprint

Happiness

Leaderboard Rewards:

Common Pin Chest

Uncommon Pin Chest

Rare Pin Chest

Epic Pin Chest

Legendary Pin Chest

Decoration Chest

Striking Gold Events

Find gold trophies hidden throughout the Kingdom by collecting from Attractions and Character Activities!

Chapter 1: March 15th – March 18th

March 15th – March 18th Chapter 2: March 22nd – March 25th

March 22nd – March 25th Chapter 3: March 29th – April 1st

The following Character Activities will drop Gold Trophies:

Prince Charming – Travel Together

Gus (Cinderella) – Sniff Out Those Tiny Beads

Boo – Explore Some Doors

Henry J. Waternoose – Long for the Old Days

Goofy – Jamboree

Minnie Mouse – Cheerful Singing

Horace – Savor a Cold Treat

Clara Cluck – Sing a Tune with Ice Cream

Ludwig von Drake – Study Ice Cream Machine

Clarabelle – Whip Up New Recipes

Bo Peep – Check Al's Toy Barn

Buzz Lightyear – Go to Buzz Lightyear's Astro Blasters

Hamm – Getting a Toy Tour

Jessie – Visit Pizza Planet Aliens

Sarge – Meeting at Al's Toy Barn

Woody – Rest up at the Roundup

Chick Hicks – Scoff at Off-Road Racers

Guido – Pit Stop for Young Racers

Tow Mater – Scare Silly Tractors

Lightning McQueen – Hone Endurance Skills

The following Attractions will drop Gold Trophies:

Enchanted Tiki Room

Spaceship Earth

Fantasmic!

Clarabelle's Ice Cream

Ludwig's Lab

Thunder Hollow Fun

Mater's Junkyard Jamboree

Possible Leaderboard Rewards Include:

Common Pin Chest

Uncommon Pin Chest

Rare Pin Chest

Epic Pin Chest

Legendary Pin Chest

Mickey & Friends Event Currency

Mickey & Friends Relics

Mickey & Friends Gold Trophy

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