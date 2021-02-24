The Unreleased Hoenn Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Two

Pokémon from the Hoenn Region began to debut in Pokémon GO in October of 2017. Now, three more generations have been added to the game (in part, at least) and many Shinies from Hoenn have been released. Let's take a look at the remaining Hoenn Shinies that have yet to be released in Pokémon GO.

Whismur, Loudred, Exploud: Is anyone else still traumatized from that time that Whismur, one of the most common spawns, became impossible to find as soon as we needed it for the Jirachi Special Research? I've never been so excited to find a non-Shiny Pokémon as I was to find the final Whismur I needed that summer. Anyway, when it does release in its Shiny form, Whismur is a winner. It looks like watermelon-flavored bubble gum. Then, we have its evolutions of Loudred and Exploud which turn purple with yellow elements. Go Lakers, I guess?

Nosepass: Nosepass is essentially a Pokémon I'm only happy to see when I have the Spinda task. Five great curveball throws? Yeah, Nosepass and I have it on lock. The hype for seeing a Nosepass in the wild will certainly increase when it is released in its Shiny form, which reminds me of Geodude in that it essentially looks like a big hunk of gold. Nosepass looks like what Burger King made those gold Pokémon cards out of back in 1999. Also, Probopass isn't here because even though it is Nosepass's evolution, it is a Sinnoh Pokémon. We covered that Pokémon, which looks like a drunk uncle, right here.

Tropius: No big change here, but the spring green of Shiny Tropius's wings is quite nice. Hopefully, when this regional Pokémon gets its Shiny, Niantic will feature it in an accessible event rather than keeping it region-locked.

Next up, our spotlight on the unreleased Shinies of Hoenn continues.