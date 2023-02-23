Pokémon TCG Japan: Violet Ex Preview: Scovillain Art Rare Pokémon TCG Japan's Violet ex features a Scovillain Art Rare, which showcases a tense moment between the Pokémon's two heads.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another Art Rare from Scarlet ex.

Scovillain is a new species introduced in the Scarlet & Violet games. This Grass/Fire-type Pokémon evolves from Capsakid. Let's get to know this species ahead of its Pokémon TCG debut by reading its Dex entries from the game, where the Scarlet and Violet Dex entries, respectively, give a bit of lore on the different heads of this two-headed species:

The red head converts spicy chemicals into fire energy and blasts the surrounding area with a super spicy stream of flame. The green head has turned vicious due to the spicy chemicals stimulating its brain. Once it goes on a rampage, there is no stopping it.

Artist KIYOTAKA OSHIYAMA depicts the red head lighting the green head ablaze in this Art Rare. OSHIYAMA first contributed to the hobby in Sword & Shield – Battle Styles. OSHIYAMA is also credited as a director and member of the art department for an episode of the Pokémon anime as well as other notable anime. OSHIYAMA made quite a splash with his first credited card, as it was the Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which was a chase card of that set.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.