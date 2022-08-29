Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Leaks: Suicune V Alt

We are a long way from December, but time can't stop the leaks! We are beginning to see leaked images from Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe. VSTAR Universe will drop in Japan this December and is thought to be the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is thought to be primarily a reprint set with a large subset of chase cards. Among these chase cards are the cards currently leaking online, which include Alternate Art VSTARs. Alternate Art VSTARs have not yet been included in any sets, so this is certainly an interesting arrival. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era, which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at an Alternate Art V leak.

I remember back when the Secret Rares from Towering Perfection were starting to leak as we got closer to Japan's release date. I knew that Towering Perfection would combine with Sky Stream and Eevee Heroes to make the all-time great set Sword & Shield – Evolving Sky, so it was an exciting time, but there was one bummer. I remember hoping that we'd see a Suicune V Alternate Art and the feeling of disappointment when it was revealed that it wouldn't get one. Now, it looks like VSTAR Universe won't just include Alt Arts for 2022's VSTARs but will also get Pokémon who did not get Alt Art versions of their V the chance to shine. Will we also see Raikou and Entei? How about Jirachi?

