Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Ancient Roar, Future Flash, Magby, pokemon

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar & Future Flash: Magby Illustration

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ancient Roar set, in part the basis of Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift, features a Magby Illustration Rare.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at a Baby Pokémon features in Ancient Roar.

Magby gets two cards in Ancient Roar. First, this Baby Pokémon, the pre-evolution of Magmar, shows that it is a spitfire in a common card illustrated by Naoyo Kimura. Kimura uses a soft, colored pencil aesthetic to create this cute depiction of Magby. In the Secret Rare section of the set, we have a Magby Illustration Rare by Mina Nakai, whose textured brushes showcase a cartoony and adorable Magby taking a soothing bath in an active volcano. Mika Nakai has been contributing to the hobby since Generations, with some recent hits being Electivire Illustration Rare from Crown Zenith, Klawf Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet, and the Cyclizar Illustration Rare from Japan's previous set, Raging Surf.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!