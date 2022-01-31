Pokémon TCG Japan's Battle Legion Preview: Chandelure

Next month, the Pokémon TCG will release a special Japanese set titled Battle Legion. Though details are currently still coming out on Battle Legion, some theorize that this may be the basis for the English-language special set due in June 2022. Battle Legion has been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth. We are still very much in the early days of Battle Legion reveals, with only two Sparkling cards revealed so far. We do have confirmation and pictures of the full Litwick line, which will appear in the set. Let's take a look.

If you've followed my Pokémon TCG coverage, you may have seen me write about Yuka Morii's incredible sculpted and photographed cards. We can see her work on Litwick, which is a clay model that she created and photographed in the grass here to create an image that stands out from all other artists contributing to this incredible hobby. Litwick's arms are set in a joyous cheer, making this one of Morii's cutest cards.

Then, illustrator kurumitsu takes on Lampent. Sometimes, middle-stage evolutions like this can go a bit overlooked, but I find the illustration here simply stunning. Lush colors and a spooky setting make this card memorable.

Finally, we have the first standard holo from Battle Legion featuring Chandelure. Illustrated by longtime Pokémon TCG artist sui, this one features misty artwork and a simple, foggy background meant to accentuate the vertical lines of the holo pattern.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Battle Legion cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.