Pokémon TCG Japan's Battle Legion Preview: Darkrai VSTAR

Next month, the Pokémon TCG will release a special Japanese set titled Battle Legion. Though details are currently still coming out on Battle Legion, some theorize that this may be the basis for the English-language special set due in June 2022. Battle Legion has been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth. Today, let's take a look at a tie-in Battle Legion product that features a Pokémon so terrifying that it's pretty much a guaranteed feature in Pokémon GO during the game's Halloween festivities: the Dark-type Mythical, Darkrai.

Just like the Lucario VSTAR and V that was revealed yesterday, Darkrai VSTAR and V will arrive in a special deck. It will be exclusive to this Darkrai VSTAR special deck and will not be able to be found in packs of Battle Legion. Looking at these two cards makes me immediately appreciate VSTARs as a replacement for VMAXes, as VSTARS have a few interesting design elements that we're now seeing reflected in the actual art. The VSTAR border under the artwork as well as the top of the card is rendered in gold foil, which is reflected in Darkrai's gleaming aura. I can tell that this is going to be a true beauty to see in person in all of its textured glory. On top of that, the standard Darkrai V also looks terrific, with an electrical blue glow popping in its eyes and as an incoming attack. Darkrai is one of the most fearsome Pokémon, and the TCG does right by it with this special release.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Battle Legion cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.