Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Banette

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss will be released on July 15th, 2022. This set will bring back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that will appear on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We cannot yet confirm if this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, will continue with Radiant Pokémon and Character Rares, but it is likely. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a peek at the Shuppet line which culminates in Banette, who glows with the spooky Lost Zone aura.

Artist Kouki Saitou is behind the Shuppet card, which leans into this Pokémon's tendency to lick. It's a major move for Ghost-types, so I can't blame Shuppet for this alone as if Gastly isn't out there dragging that tongue too. I love Saitou's use of spooky clouds that flow behind Shuppet, almost looking like Will-o-the-Wisps made from dark, ghostly matter. Kagemaru Himeno delivers a simplistic Banette that uses a 3D art style here. This works well to show the depth of field but I do wish we had a bit more detail and personality in Banette itself. The Lost Zone aura and the purple ground beneath Banette do the heavy lifting to make this card desirable due to the beautiful colors.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.