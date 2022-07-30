Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Spinda & Swirlix

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss was released on July 15th, 2022, and is notable for bringing back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that appears on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina, which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We can now confirm that this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, does not feature Radiant Pokémon or Character Rares. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set, Dark Phantasma, which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, we close our Lost Abyss previews with two more cards.

First, illustrator Souichirou Gunjima recreates Spinda's drunken walking pattern with this mind-bending card to great effect. To the right, crochet artist Asaka Ito delivers an adorable Swirlix card. Like Yuka Morii's clay sculptures, Ito's creations combine craft and photography, adding something utterly unique to the Pokémon TCG.

This concludes our previews of Japan's Lost Abyss. Now, with this set in mind and with May's Dark Phantasma in our memories, we have a very solid idea of what to expect from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. We have also seen people opening Lost Origin packs early due to a Target leak. You can expect official and legit early openings for this exciting new set coming to Bleeding Cool as early as August.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.