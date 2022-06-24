Pokémon TCG Japan's Paradigm Trigger to Focus On Lugia & New Regis

We are in the final phase of Sword & Shield. The Pokémon TCG is now releasing information about the final few sets coming to Japan, which will later be adapted to English. So far, we know that the Hisuian Zoroark-themed Dark Phantasma will be adapted along with the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss to make the English-language Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. That leaves us with two more Japanese sets and one more English set. Japan's Alolan Vulpix-themed Incandescent Arcana and the (until now) mysterious Paradigm Trigger set will combine to make that final as-of-yet untitled Sword & Shield set. So what will Paradigm Trigger feature?

Releasing on October 1st in Japan, it has been confirmed that Paradigm Trigger will focus on Lugia, Regidrago, and Regieleki. It is likely that Lugia will get a VSTAR as it is thought to be the mascot of the set. This is also likely the set where Regidrago and Regieleki, who have previously only gotten their own holo cards, will finally be featured on Pokémon-V.

Other upcoming Japanese Pokémon TCG releases include:

Lost Abyss: Releasing on July 15th, this set will feature Origin Forme Giratina. Stay tuned for details.

Releasing on July 15th, this set will feature Origin Forme Giratina. Stay tuned for details. Incandescent Arcana: Releasing on September 2nd, this set will lead with Alolan Vulpix VSTAR. It is rumored that it will include a Character Rare featuring popular Alola-based Trainer Lillie with her Alolan Vulpix.

Releasing on September 2nd, this set will lead with Alolan Vulpix VSTAR. It is rumored that it will include a Character Rare featuring popular Alola-based Trainer Lillie with her Alolan Vulpix. Special Battle Set Charizard VSTAR vs. Rayquaza VMAX: It is unknown how many new cards will appear here, but we will get Shiny versions of Charizard VSTAR and Rayquaza VMAX. It isn't yet shown if they will appear in the style of Shining Fates Shinies, Gold Shinies, or something else entirely. It will arrive in Japan on November 4th.

It is unknown how many new cards will appear here, but we will get Shiny versions of Charizard VSTAR and Rayquaza VMAX. It isn't yet shown if they will appear in the style of Shining Fates Shinies, Gold Shinies, or something else entirely. It will arrive in Japan on November 4th. VSTAR Universe: This is the annual high-class set. It will release on December 2nd in Japan and will feature reprint cards along with more. It will close out the Sword & Shield era in Japan.