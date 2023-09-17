Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Raging Surf, snorunt

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Snorunt Illustration Rare

Pokémon TCG Japan's next set Raging Surf will release next Friday and it will include a Snorunt Illustration Rare by Narumi Sato.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It will be a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will in part make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at the newly revealed Snorunt Illustration Rare from the set.

Artist Narumi Sato delivers a cute Snorunt Illustration Rare that will show up as a Secret Rare in Raging Surf. In this card, Snorunt is joyously playing in the snow. Narumi Sato has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since 2021's Shining Fates, showing their soft, colored pencil-inspired touch on cards like Manaphy from that debut set, Marowak from Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, and Ralts and Delibird from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. A strength of Sato's that I immediately notice is how they paint scenes that tell stories. Sato's first card to break outside of the standard common/uncommon/rare border was the Glaceon V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which showed the Ice-type Eeveelution relaxing on a frosty bench, observing flowers breaking through the snow below. Sato would go on to illustrate the Sandaconda V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, showing the Pokémon warming up in front of a radiator, the popular Beedrill V Alternate Art showing a swarm of the evolved Bug-type flying over a meadow of flowers from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!