Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Special Illustration Trainers

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Raging Surf's set features two Special Illustration Trainers, one of which is likely to become the English chase card.

Pokémon TCG Japan has released the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It is a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at two Secret Rares from the set.

Trainer Supporters are hot in the Scarlet & Violet era, especially Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter cards featuring female characters. Because of that, the Parasol Lady Special Illustration Rare Trainer to the left here is a shoo-in to become the chase card of the English-language Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift when it drops. This card is drawn by En Morikura, who is known for her soft style. She debuted in the Pokémon TCG with Caitlin from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign.

The other Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter from this set is Rika by kantaro which has a terrific atmosphere.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

