Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Shiny Hoppip

Shiny Hoppip, Shiny Skiploom, and Shiny Jumpluff all feature on cards in Pokémon TCG Japan's new high class set, Shiny Treasure ex.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans are often keyed in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has released its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion is like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it features "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion titled Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. Today, let's take at more Shiny Pokémon Shiny Treasure ex.

Pokémon GO fans got a taste of Shiny Hoppip during the recent Hoppip Community Day in Niantic's mobile game, but Pokémon TCG collectors? We've been left out to dry until now. None of the Hoppip line has appeared in their Shiny forms on any Pokémon cards until Shiny Treasure ex. The Shiny Hoppip line is terrific, with each one getting an awesome color swap. The normally pink Hoppip turns green, the normally green Skiploom turns pink, and, best of all, the normally blue Jumpluff becomes a pastel pink. The artists credited to these Shiny cards are Saya Tsuruta on Shiny Hoppip, Mizue on Shiny Skiploom, and Lee HyunJung on Shiny Jumpluff.

