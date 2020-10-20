Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Shuppet

Part of the fun of the main series of Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of raiding these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of tonight's Shuppet Spotlight Hour, let's take a deep dive into this Puppet Pokémon's lore before it leaves raids this Friday.

Dex entry number 353, Shuppet is a pure Ghost-type species from the Hoenn Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Three. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female and evolves into Banette. Banette itself gets a Mega Evolution, which will be a temporary power-up earned by using Mega Energy whenever it's introduced into Pokémon GO. Referred to as the "Puppet Pokémon," this is what Shuppet's Dex entry says:

Shuppet is attracted by feelings of jealousy and vindictiveness. If someone develops strong feelings of vengeance, this Pokémon will appear in a swam and line up beneath the eaves of that person's home.

Word has it that Shuppet has been extra busy since the rise of social media.

For fans of the anime, Shuppet appears in the film: Zoroark: Master of Illusions and is featured prominently in the main series episodes Take This House and Shuppet and Fear Factory Phony, which show Shuppet's ability to absorb emotions as a positive, friendly action.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Shuppet:

Sapphire: Shuppet grows by feeding on dark emotions, such as vengefulness and envy, in the hearts of people. It roams through cities in search of grudges that taint people.

Emerald: This Pokémon roams about deep in the night seeking such negative emotions as grudges and envy. It retreats to its nest when the sun begins to rise.

Diamond/Pearl: It loves vengeful emotions and hangs in rows under the eaves of houses where vengeful people live.

X: It uses its horn to feed on envy and malice–or so it's said. It's very active at night.